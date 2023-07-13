Explosions coming from WPAFB part of training exercise

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you hear loud explosions coming from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base today, it is part of planned training.

The 88th Air Base Wing said the Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team will be conducting training between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The announcement of the test was posted to social media Thursday morning.

There are three detonations that are planned during the time frame, the base said.

🔈The Wright-Patt Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be performing demolition training operations at the EOD... Posted by 88th Air Base Wing on Thursday, July 13, 2023

