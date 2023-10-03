Two Upper Valley Career Center teachers win national teaching prizes

PIQUA, Miami County — Two teachers at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua received a major surprise Tuesday morning.

Andy Buehler and Konner Keller both applied for a national teaching prize from Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, and they both won.

Between the two of them, they were awarded $150,000 to recognize their work in skilled trades education.

More than 1,000 teachers applied for the award money.

Buehler is an automotive teacher and is one of the five to win the grand prize and receive $100,000.

He will receive $30,000 and the school will receive $70,000.

Keller is a manufacturing teacher and is one of 20 educators to win $50,000.

He will receive $15,000 and the school will receive $35,000.

In total, the Upper Valley Career Center’s high school skilled trades program will receive $105,000.

This year, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.5 million in prizes to 25 skilled trades teachers nationwide.

