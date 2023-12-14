Two missing at sanitation facility after accident, 1 taken to hospital

BROMLEY, Ky — The search continues for two missing after an accident at a sanitation facility in Kentucky.

Police responded to the Sanitation District No. 1 site in Bromley, Kentucky just before noon Thursday for reports of a drowning, according to our news partners at WCPO.

A preliminary investigation found employees were working on a project when some kind of failure occurred, trapping them.

One person was found and taken to a nearby hospital.

Crews are continuing to search for two other people.

Police have not provided information about what exactly employees were working on before they were trapped.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Kenton County Emergency Communication Center at 859-356-3191.

We will continue to follow this story.





