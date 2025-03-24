Two drivers stopped after going over 90 mph on Ohio interstate

CANTON, Ohio — Two drivers were stopped after going over 90 miles per hour on an Ohio interstate.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with the Canton post stopped two drivers who were speeding on Interstate 77, according to a post on Facebook.
Photos of the speed monitors used by the Trooper showed that one driver was driving 90 mph while the other was driving 93 mph.
“For everyone’s safety, #SlowDown so all can arrive safely to their destinations,” the post read.
