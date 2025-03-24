2025 Strawberry Festival theme revealed

TROY — The theme for this year’s Strawberry Festival in Troy has been revealed.

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the theme for this year’s festival is “Berried in Books.”

“With this year’s theme, I hope kids and adults are encouraged to pick up a good book and read,” Festival Chairwoman Jessica Silvers said.

This year’s festival will include entertainment on two stages and popular events like the car show in Troy Community Park.

The 5K/10K Classic Run is being moved to Saturday morning this year, festival officials announced.

The 2025 Strawberry Festival will take place June 7-8, with the Strawberry Jam scheduled for June 6.

More information on the festival can be found here.

