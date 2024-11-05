‘Truly an icon;’ Founder of Ron’s Pizza in Miamisburg dies at 92

MIAMISBURG — A community is mourning the loss of a restaurant icon.

Ron Holp, the founder of Ron’s Pizza and Tavern in Miamisburg, died Sunday at 92.

The pizza place announced it on social media.

“Ron Holp peacefully joined his wife Abbie, and sons, Paul and Jon, in heaven. While our community is grappling with a great loss, we are also blessed with an incredible legacy to celebrate. Thank you to those who have shared memories, kind words, and sympathies. we will have arrangements to share soon, which will be posted here.”

He started the Miamisburg Merchants Association, an organization for downtown restaurants, bars, and local businesses to connect and work together.

Pappa’s Pizza Palace in Miamisburg also offered its condolences on social media.

“Ron was truly an icon—an inspiration, a mentor, and a pillar of our community. His passion for his business and dedication to making Miamisburg a thriving downtown will never be forgotten,” they said in a statement.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

