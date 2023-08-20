Truck driver involved in crash killing Fairborn man, daughters facing charges; Warrant issued

GUERNSEY COUNTY — A warrant has been issued for the truck driver involved in a crash that killed a Fairborn man and his teen daughters in June.

Raymond Clifford, of Orange City, Florida, was charged Thursday with three misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide, according to online records filed in Cambridge Municipal Court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn teens identified as 2 others killed in Guernsey County crash

On June 29, Clifford was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in Guernsey County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Clifford was driving a 2018 Freightliner commercial vehicle west on I-70 when it went off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median, and then struck a guardrail and a Nissan Versa carrying 45-year-old Nathan Johnson and his two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Karaline, 13.

Both Savannah and Karaline died at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report. Nathan was taken to Ohio Health Hospital of Cambridge where he died.

>> WATCH: Security camera catches truck being stolen from Piqua home; 4 vehicles stolen overnight

Clifford was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. He did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, the crash report showed.

The report also showed that no mechanical defects were reported with Clifford’s semi.

© 2023 Cox Media Group