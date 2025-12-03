Local

Truck driver crashes, spills ethanol on Ohio interstate after falling asleep at the wheel

Trucker falls asleep at the wheel, spills ethanol on Ohio interstate (Photo Courtesy of WOIO)
By WHIO Staff

MEDINA COUNTY — A truck driver lost control of his tanker truck and crashed after falling asleep at the wheel on an Ohio interstate on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 271 in Medina County and involved a trucker employed by HOC Transport, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

When the truck overturned, about 4,000 gallons of ethanol spilled from the tanker.

The crash caused all lanes in both directions of I-271 to be shut down, and a hazardous materials team was called to the scene.

The tanker truck was removed from the road around noon, and the southbound lanes reopened around 2:20 p.m.

WOIO reported that there’s no estimated time for when the northbound lanes will reopen.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told WOIO that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

