Truck catches line, brings down utility poles in Dayton; outages reported

DAYTON — A power outage has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood after a truck caused multiple utility poles to be knocked down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This happened Tuesday morning in the area of Salem Avenue and Brem Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for AES Ohio said that a truck caught a utility line and caused three poles to be knocked down.

The incident has caused an outage in the area.

AES Ohio has crews on the scene, working to get the poles back up and power back on.

The spokesperson wasn’t able to give a specific time frame for when the power would be restored but said it could be well into the afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group