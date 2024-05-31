Troy Strawberry Festival 2024 kicks off this weekend; What to expect, road closures

TROY — After months of hard work, the Troy Strawberry Festival kicks off this weekend.

Festivities start Friday with the “Strawberry Jam” in Downtown Troy, including a ribbon cutting and the official dyeing of the Troy Public Square fountain.

People from all over the Miami Valley flock to the festival.

“We look forward to it every year,” Karen Adamczak said. “We live down in Springboro so we haul all the way up here to enjoy it.”

It’s been a family tradition for Adamczak and her family for over 30 years.

First bringing her daughter, and now she brings her granddaughter Rosie.

Jules Harris is the festival’s general chairperson.

This year, the festival has over 100 arts and craft vendors, and 50 food vendors supporting nonprofits.

Some of them this is their biggest fundraiser of the year,” Harris said. “Then they’re able to go back into our community and serve the people that that they need to serve.”

Have you ever wanted to try strawberry salsa? Now’s your chance.

“There’s strawberry everything. You can get salsa ... you’ll find all kinds of things we’ve seen strawberry pickles, I mean, they get creative,” Harris said.

For Karen, it’s more than all the unique things to eat and buy, it’s who she’s with that brings her back year after year.

“It’s just the memories that you make with your family,” Adamczak said.

