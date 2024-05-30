Several streets to close this weekend due to Troy Strawberry Festival

TROY — Several streets will be closed due to this weekend’s Troy Strawberry Festival.

There will be several downtown road closures in Troy starting today, according to a social media post.

Starting at 5 p.m. today, the Public Square will be closed, and adjoining blocks to Water Street, Mulberry Street, Franklin Street, and Plum Street will also be shut down.

The city also said on social media that Cherry Street and Walnut Street will be closed from Franklin to Water Street.

Beginning Friday at 1 p.m., North Market Street will be shut down from Water Street to Staunton Road. This will include the North Market Bridge.

All roads will reopen on Monday morning, June 3.

This year’s Troy Strawberry Festival will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until 9 am., and Sunday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit this website.

