Troy now offering funding for home repairs, renovations for income eligible homeowners

TROY — The City of Troy has announced they will be participating in the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program, according to a post on their social media.

Troy is partnering with Miami County and the City of Piqua to assist low and moderate income homeowners finance repairs and improvements through the CHIP program.

The city has agreed to give out five CHIP-funded projects within Troy’s city limits. They are currently taking applications for the CHIP program.

The Ohio Department of Development Office of Community Development has allocated $263,466 to go toward home repairs, rehabilitation and accessibility improvements. The funds for CHIP are from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

By partnering with Miami County and the City of Piqua, the City of Troy is able to expand their housing assistance with less administration costs.

For more information on the CHIP program, click here.

