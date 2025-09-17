Troy High School Marching Band gets “proper” invite to London Parade

TROY — The Troy High School Marching Band has been officially invited to participate in the world’s largest parade in London next year.

This marks the sixth time the Troy Marching Band will march through the streets of London, showcasing their talents to a global audience.

Bob Bone, the chairman and founder of the London Parade, expressed his admiration for the band, stating, “Their kids are absolutely great, really fantastic.”

Coralee Whicker, the drum major of the Troy Marching Band, shared her excitement, saying, “I always feel very honored, especially because we are on the smaller side of most of the bands.”

Molly Venneman, the director of bands, emphasized the significance of the event, calling it “a really meaningful, life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students.”

The parade, which will be televised to over 300 million people worldwide, offers students from grades 8 to 11 the opportunity to explore historical places in London and learn about a new culture during their week-long stay.

Bone humorously noted the appeal of American marching bands, saying, “I always joke, you know, the reason we love them so much is because we don’t have anything like that in the UK, and the reason we don’t have it is because we play proper football.”

Venneman highlighted the educational aspect of the trip, stating, “I think some of it is just seeing what else is out there, seeing what the world looks like and is like, and being able to do that through music and perform for so many people that are so excited to see them.”

As the Troy High School Marching Band prepares for its performance on New Year’s Day, the students and community eagerly anticipate the opportunity to represent their school and country on an international stage.

