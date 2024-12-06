Troy Christmas tree to be reset after being blown over by strong winds

TROY — The Troy Christmas tree will be picked back up after strong winds blew it over.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Troy Christmas tree at Summit Square was blown over by strong winds Wednesday night.

According to a post on Facebook from Troy’s Mayor, Robin Oda, PCS Crane will arrive around 9 a.m. Friday to lift the tree and check its condition.

“If all is well they will assist city crews in getting re-set on the box. If you missed its arrival and setting the first time, this is your second chance!” the post read.

The City of Troy’s downtown webcam shows the Christmas tree surrounded by caution tape.

