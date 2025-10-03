Troopers on scene of crash in Clark County; 2 left lanes blocked

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers are on the scene of a reported crash in Clark County on Friday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to I-70 eastbound near State Route 4 on reports of a crash.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that Troopers were on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The 2 left lanes on I-70 East are blocked while Troopers investigate.

