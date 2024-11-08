Troopers respond to multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County Friday morning.

OSHP Troopers with the Piqua Post were called to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Southbound south of Fair Road near Sidney.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that troopers were initially told that five vehicles were involved, but it is unclear exactly how many.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatchers.

The right lane of southbound I-75 is blocked while crews investigate. OHGO has reported a nearly 30-minute delay.

This is a developing story.

