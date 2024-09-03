Troopers respond to 15 deadly crashes over Labor Day weekend

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to 15 deadly crashes across the state during the Labor Day reporting period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

OSHP had increased patrol for the holiday weekend starting Friday, Aug. 30 at midnight to Monday, Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Six of the 15 deadly crashes were OVI-related, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Troopers arrested 378 people for impaired driving and 50 for drug charges during the reporting period.

The spokesperson said seven people who died in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt. More than 2,000 seat belt and child safety seat violations were issued.

In total, troopers responded to 519 crashes and 25,674 traffic stops.

The total number of incidents that took place in the Miami Valley broken down by counties:

Montgomery: 393

Greene: 580

Clark: 479

Miami: 247

Warren: 591

Butler: 518

Champaign: 54

Shelby: 119

Preble: 123

Darke: 27

Mercer: 118

Auglaize: 391

Logan: 132

No fatal crashes occurred in the Miami Valley.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]