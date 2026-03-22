Troopers investigate car into pond in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a car that went into a pond in Springfield on Sunday morning.
The call came out to the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Croft Road at 7:11 a.m. in Springfield, according to an OSHP Springfield Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire destroys house in Huber Heights neighborhood
- Tracking the chance for strong to severe storms Sunday
- Former local city manager dies at 87
No injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group