Troopers investigate car into pond in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are investigating a car that went into a pond in Springfield on Sunday morning.

The call came out to the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Croft Road at 7:11 a.m. in Springfield, according to an OSHP Springfield Dispatcher.

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No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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