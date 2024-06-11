Local

Trooper clocks driver going 103 MPH in a Mitsubishi SUV on Ohio highway

By WHIO Staff

States troopers stop driver for going over 100 mph in Ohio Photo contributed by Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) (Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) /Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

STARK COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper recently pulled over a driver for going over 100 mph.

>>Multiple houses damaged from early morning fire in Dayton

A state trooper from the Canton Post cited a driver for going 103 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. speed zone in Stark County, according to a social media post.

The trooper pulled over the driver on U.S. 33 in Perry Township.

So far this year, there have been nearly 11,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads, OSHP said.

Troopers are also asking drivers to slow down.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read