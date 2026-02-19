Trial date set for man accused of brutal attack on security guard

DAYTON — A man who attacked a security guard and blinded her will face a jury.

James Fickling is accused of assaulting Gloria Courtney at a downtown Dayton building in October of 2023.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Fickling went into the former Premier Health building on Second Street and pulled a fire alarm.

Courtney went to investigate, and that is when Fickling knocked Ficking down and then beat her unconscious, repeatedly jumping on her face with his knees.

The attack left her blind.

