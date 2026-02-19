Man accused of driving in high-speed chase leading up to deadly crash facing charges

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of driving over 120 mph during a high-speed chase that turned into a deadly crash is facing charges.

Tarsem Singh, 33, is facing a felony count of failure to comply with or signal to a police officer, according to Darke County Municipal Court records.

Online jail records show that he is in the Darke County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an Ohio State Highway Patrol initial investigation found that a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, driven by Singh, was going west on SR 47 while being chased by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene Monday night, News Center 7 learned that a deputy observed the SUV going at a high rate of speed and was trying to catch up with it.

The deputy chased the SUV for five miles with speeds reaching 124 mph, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Cruiser camera video shows the deputy chasing the Land Rover until it goes over the center line and hits an oncoming car.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the oncoming 2016 Jeep Cherokee was driven by a 35-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman.

After hitting the Jeep, the Land Rover went off the left side of the road, overturned, and finally stopped back in the roadway.

Ashlee Holmes, 17, was a passenger in the Land Rover. She was ejected from the SUV and died from her injuries at the scene.

Singh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital

He is scheduled to appear in Darke County Municipal Court on Feb. 24.

