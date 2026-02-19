Miami Valley could see its first severe weather of the season later today

DAYTON, OH — The main focus today will be on the risk for severe thunderstorms later this evening.
The timeframe to watch is between 7 PM and midnight.
GOOD NEWS: Moisture and instability will be limited... with dew points only projected to reach the 50s, the risk for tornadoes should remain rather isolated.
BAD NEWS: The severe weather threat isn’t zero, so we have to pay attention and stay weather aware.
Instability is the limiting factor on Thursday.
If we don’t warm up enough, and we don’t see dew points climb into at least the mid-50s, we won’t have the fuel for robust thunderstorm development Thursday evening.
If we do see that warmer, moister, unstable air, then the aforementioned threats of damaging wind and a brief tornado could occur.
A cooling trend begins on Friday.
Come Sunday, highs in the 30s return along with the chance for snow flurries.
