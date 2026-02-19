17-year-old arrested after alleged car theft, multi-jurisdictional police chase

ENGLEWOOD — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday morning following a multi-jurisdictional police chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Englewood police responded to the Westbrook Meadows subdivision around 6 a.m. on Feb. 19 after neighbors reported masked people in dark clothing running between houses, checking for unlocked vehicles.

The suspects found one that was unlocked with a key in it and took it.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers intercepted a stolen vehicle as it left the neighborhood and were able to use a device to flatten its tires.

The chase lasted 10 minutes with a top speed of 30 mph due to the flat tires.

With the help of deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department, a 17-year-old male was taken into custody after he bailed from the vehicle in the 3700 block of Barbarosa Drive.

He was booked into the Juvenile Intervention Center on felony charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer (fleeing).

Englewood police said this is the second time in less than a year that they have arrested the teen for similar crimes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group