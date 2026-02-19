Officers continue to investigate death of mother killed in apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Officers continue to investigate the death of a woman shot and killed during an apparent home invasion.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ashley Flynn was killed in her Cunningham Court home in Tipp City early Monday.

In the dispatch logs, the call makes references to an “RP,” which means reporting party, or the person who called 911.

“Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open,” the dispatcher said.

“There was apparently a female shot in the head,” the dispatcher said. “Is not responding currently.

“Squad is en route; they aren’t staged yet. Are they good to respond in?” the dispatcher said.

“Yes, one person only,” a first responder on scene replied.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers that there were kids in the home.

“RP and juvenile daughter are locked in a bedroom,” the dispatcher tells authorities. “Just a correction - the juveniles are going to be in their own rooms asleep currently.”

On Monday, investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when someone broke in.

News Center 7 repeatedly requested 911 calls, but on Wednesday, the Miami County Prosecutor said they would not honor our request because they are part of the investigative record.

The prosecutor’s office said we will get that call, but it isn’t clear when.

News Center 7 reached out to Tipp City Police for an update on potential suspects or arrests. The following statement was provided:

“The Tipp City Police Department has recently been made aware—through several media outlets and information phone calls—of claims that a suspect is in custody and has confessed in the homicide investigation involving Ashley Flynn. This information is false and was never released by the Tipp City Police Department, the City of Tipp City, or any collaborating law enforcement partners. The release and spread of unverified information is not only untrue, but also deeply detrimental to the Flynn family and unfair to those involved in this investigation. Our community continues to grieve, and the department recognizes the fear and concern some residents may be experiencing. We ask for the community’s patience as investigators continue to work through this complex and difficult case. As seen in many national investigations, homicide cases require time, careful evidence collection, and thorough analysis. This process is not immediate. The community deserves a complete and accurate investigation, and the family deserves a full and careful review of all available evidence. The Flynn family is coping with an unimaginable loss, and the department will not try this case in the media. This matter will be resolved through the judicial process and adjudicated in a court of law. As previously stated, investigators believe this was an isolated incident targeted at this specific residence. At this time, there is no information indicating that the community or the general public is in danger. The investigation will continue until all possible answers can be provided to the family and the community. Information will be released as soon as possible should an arrest be made. Until that time, the department will continue to share information when appropriate and when it does not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. I remain confident in the men and women of this department, their professionalism, their investigative skills, and the collaborative law enforcement team assisting in this investigation." — Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins

