‘A tremendous tragedy;’ Area school leaders mourning after deadly mass shooting at Minnesota school

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area school leaders are mourning after a deadly mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school on Wednesday.

News Center 7's Amber Jenkins reports that the shooting hit very close to home for one local school.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened during Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, just days after the school started.

Two students died, while 14 of the injured children are expected to survive, the AP reported. Three parishioners in the 80s were also injured.

Archbishop Alter High School, located in Kettering, President Lourdes Lambert told News Center 7 that the tragedy hit close to home.

“It’s a tremendous tragedy, and we were immediately praying for the community, the families, for everyone involved and everyone affected,” she said.

