Tree falls on Montgomery County home

DAYTON — A tree fell on a home in Dayton on Friday afternoon.
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The incident happened in the 600 block of Smallwood Road after 4 p.m.
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News Center 7 crews on scene see a large, uprooted tree on top of the home.
Several counties in the region are under a high wind warning until 8 p.m. on Friday.
Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists said the Dayton International Airport recorded a gust of 77 mph earlier this afternoon.
Additional details on this incident weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will follow this story.
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