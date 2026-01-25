Travelers stranded at Dayton International Airport amid winter storm

DAYTON — Travelers across the country are trying to figure out what to do after flights were canceled due to the winter weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, in the Miami Valley, dozens of flights have been canceled.

>>RELATED: Dozens of flights delayed, canceled at local airports

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talked to people stuck at the Dayton International Airport Sunday evening.

Some people said they are struggling to find accommodations.

Dava Abdu is in Dayton for a business trip.

He had a flight out of DAY on Sunday morning to Orlando, Florida. It has since been rescheduled to Monday morning.

Abdu explained what the staff told him.

“It was like two times delayed, like one hour, one hour,” Abdu said. “They cannot warm up the engine, something like that. They need to switch the airplane for tomorrow at 9 a.m.”

He said others were given hotel discounts and other accommodations, but there are no ride-share or taxi drivers to take them there.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group