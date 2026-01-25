Dozens of flights delayed, canceled at local airports

DAYTON — A high-impact winter storm has caused dozens of flights to be canceled or delayed at local airports.

There have been 40 flights canceled at Dayton International Airport on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport had 163 canceled Sunday, FlightAware reported.

The Transportation Department said airlines will be required to provide automatic cash refunds within a few days for canceled flights and “significant” delays, the AP reported.

Sunday may be the most amount of snowfall Dayton has ever received in a single day in its recorded history, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando said.

More information about how airlines handle cancellations can be found here.

