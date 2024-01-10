Trash starting to get picked up after being piled up at local apartment complex

DAYTON — Trash is starting to get picked up after it was piled up at a local apartment complex.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'It's an eye sore;' Trash piled up more than 5 feet high at local apartment complex

Daria Dillard Stone posted on social media that the trash is starting to get cleaned up at Whitney Young Estates at the 4400 block of Germantown Pike in Dayton.

“My pastor teaches us to see something, say something,” she wrote. “That’s what I did.”

Stone said within one hour of writing her original social media post, the trash was getting removed.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson stopped by the apartment complex on Tuesday.

She spoke with someone who said has lived there for almost 30 years.

Norma Lartigue said the trash was piled so high around Christmas that she could not see the trash cans.

“One time, a rat almost came in the door,” she said. “I had to close it.”

That was Stone’s final straw.

“My mom has to look out the window and see trash piled up that’s higher than her,” her daughter told Robertson.

News Center 7 did try to reach out to the leasing office.

When we called, nobody picked up the phone.

