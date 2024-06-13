Trash collection to start earlier next week due to expected heat

MIAMI VALLEY — Trash crews will be out earlier next week due to expected hot temperatures.

Rumpke said it is trying to serve as many customers as possible before its crews are out in the forecasted heat.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Ben Rumpke, operations manager. “The high temperatures predicted for the upcoming weeks make our job more dangerous. To help protect our team members from heat related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations.”

They asked customers to place trash and recycling at the curb the night before their scheduled collection.

“We understand the importance of the work that we do, and we want to make sure that our customers don’t experience delays with collection,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s assistance.”

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists is projecting highs in the 90s next week.

