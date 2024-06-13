Hot today, limited rain chances; Chance for record highs next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

90s in the forecast

Limited rain chances

Potential record-breaking highs

An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until midnight.

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: A good deal of sunshine with a few clouds with highs nearing 90 degrees with heat index values into the lower 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Due to the hot and stagnant air in place, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Darke, Preble, Miami, Montgomery, Clark, and Greene Counties.

Those with breathing issues should limit their time outside. A stray shower or storm is possible overnight.

FRIDAY: Cold front departs. A stray shower or storm remains possible early, but most will be dry and mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity falling.

SATURDAY: A nice day with sunshine, and low humidity but still warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the low to middle 90s.

MONDAY: Possible record heat! Nearing 95 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values 98 to 102 degrees. A few showers and storms may cool some of us off.

TUESDAY: The heat wave continues with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. A few showers and storms may cool some of us off.

WEDNESDAY: Staying hot and a bit muggy with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values close to 100 degrees again.

