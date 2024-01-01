Trash collection delayed due to New Year’s holiday this week in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Trash collection will be delayed by one day in Montgomery County due to the New Year’s holiday.

Services provided by the City of Dayton Division of Waste Collection in three communities will have their trash pick-up delayed by one day, the City of Dayton wrote on social media.

They will not operate today but will resume operations on Tuesday, January 2.

All trash and recycling stops scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday this week in the City of Dayton. They will continue all week with being one day behind and no bulk stops scheduled this week.

Trash and recycling collection will also be delayed one day in Moraine. The collection is moved from Friday, January 5, to Saturday, January 6. There is no bulk collection in Moraine this week.

Recycling and bulk collection will take place a day later in Jefferson Township. It is moved from Friday to Saturday.

Customers are reminded to place containers at the collection point by 6 a.m. on collection day.

Rumpke also announced that its trash collection will be delayed by one day in Trotwood this week, the city also announced its social media page.

Customers are asked to place all items curbside the night before their scheduled collection day.

