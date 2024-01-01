All lanes closed on EB I-70 at Preble, Montgomery County line following 1-vehicle crash

PREBLE/MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers have closed all lanes on Eastbound Interstate 70 at the Preble/Montgomery County line following a crash early Monday morning.

Troopers and medics were dispatched around 2 a.m. on initial reports of an overturned vehicle on EB I-70 between State Route 503 and the Preble/Montgomery County line.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a trooper was heading to the scene but could not provide any other information.

ODOT cameras show that traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

