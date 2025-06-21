Train on fire in Bellefontaine forces evacuations

BELLEFONTAINE — A train in Bellefontaine has caught fire and police are evacuating surrounding blocks.
News Center 7 crews are on their way to the scene.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were helping police with evacuations.
