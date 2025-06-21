Train on fire in Bellefontaine forces evacuations

BELLEFONTAINE — A train in Bellefontaine has caught fire and police are evacuating surrounding blocks.

News Center 7 crews are on their way to the scene.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were helping police with evacuations.

News Center 7 will follow this story.

