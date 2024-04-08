TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes, heavy backups reported on Miami Valley roads after total solar eclipse

DAYTON — Thousands traveled to the Miami Valley during Monday’s solar eclipse resulting in some issues on the road.

WHIO Radio’s Jake Magnotta and News Center 7′s John Bedell have been tracking traffic and will have the areas you should avoid on your way home LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse passes through the Miami Valley

The following traffic issues have been reported:

3:40 p.m . Crash reported at 4 South Main and Third Streets in Dayton

. Crash reported at 4 South Main and Third Streets in Dayton 3:50 p.m . Slowdown reported on I-75 at US-35, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation

. Slowdown reported on I-75 at US-35, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation 4:00 p.m . Crash reported on I-75 southbound near State Route 4 in Dayton

. Crash reported on I-75 southbound near State Route 4 in Dayton 4:15 p.m. County crews reported a slowdown on I-75 Soutbound from I-70 to Springboro

County crews reported a slowdown on I-75 Soutbound from I-70 to Springboro 4:40 p.m. ODOT crews report slowdown on I-75 near 87-mile marker in Shelby County

ODOT crews report slowdown on I-75 near 87-mile marker in Shelby County 5:10 p.m. A serious motorcycle crash reported in the 6400 block of Dixie Highway in Butler County

We will continue to update this story as more issues are reported.

i-75 AT Needmore (OHGO)

©2024 Cox Media Group