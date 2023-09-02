Traffic to be impacted next week in Huber Heights due to widening project

HUBER HEIGHTS — Drivers may expect delays driving in Huber Heights next week due to a construction project.

Construction crews will begin the process of the Old Troy Pike Widening Project.

It will include widening the ramp from Old Troy Pike (State Route 202) to I-70, a City Engineer spokesperson said.

The project will begin in front of Huntington Bank, on the east side of State Route 202. It will also include both sides of Merily Way.

Two lanes of traffic are planned to be maintained while the work will progress.

This includes widening the pavement with new asphalt, curb, sidewalk, and storm sewer, according to the spokesperson.

A new mast arm traffic signal and crosswalks will also be installed at that intersection.

