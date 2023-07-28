Traffic on busy Kettering road to be impacted due to paving project through August

KETTERING — Traffic in Kettering will be impacted between now and August due to a paving project.

The Wilmington Pike Resurfacing Project is now underway in Kettering, the city announced on social media.

Milling has begun on Wilmington Pike between E. Stroop Road and Beaverton Drive.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through August.

The city said the one-lane reduction is necessary during the road improvement process.

