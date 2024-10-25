Traffic backed up after crashes on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple crashes on Interstate 75 South in the contraflow lane have slowed down traffic, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

The first crash was reported on I-75 South near Stanely Avenue.

Traffic cameras show at least one car with heavy damage.

The second crash was reported on I-75 South near Wagner Ford.

The supervisor said there were no reports of injuries.

Cameras show traffic is backed up past the Benchwood Road exit.

I-75 at Benchwood Rd (OHGO)

Information on how long delays will last was not immediately available.

