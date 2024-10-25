Traffic backed up after crashes on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple crashes on Interstate 75 South in the contraflow lane have slowed down traffic, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The first crash was reported on I-75 South near Stanely Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Central State University placed on fiscal watch
- Bonobo bites Cincinnati Zoo employee’s thumb off
- Deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak expands closer to Ohio
Traffic cameras show at least one car with heavy damage.
The second crash was reported on I-75 South near Wagner Ford.
The supervisor said there were no reports of injuries.
Cameras show traffic is backed up past the Benchwood Road exit.
Information on how long delays will last was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]