1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-75 in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 northbound in Harrison Township.

Around 9:15 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to I-75 northbound in the area of Needmore Road, according to initial reports.

>> Woman suffers brain bleed, serious injuries after alleged break-in

OSP dispatchers said the crash involved a single vehicle that had rolled over on the right side of the roadway.

One person was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

Information about their condition was unavailable.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.

©2023 Cox Media Group