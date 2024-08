DAYTON — All lanes are blocked on US-35 eastbound in Dayton after a crash.

Around 6:15 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the highway for reports of a crash with injuries.

All lanes are closed on US-35 East beyond Abbey Ave, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras in the area show multiple officers on the scene.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.