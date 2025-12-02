Township seeking levy to fund additional deputies, cruisers

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Washington Township Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Dec. 1 to place a 0.9-mill continuous police levy on the May 2026 ballot.

The levy aims to generate approximately $1.7 million annually for the Washington Township Substation of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The levy would cost property owners an additional $31.50 per year for every $100,000 of property value.

If this levy is approved, the additional funding will help the township keep up with rising costs and add more law enforcement services to meet the community’s growing needs, trustees said.

Plans for the levy include adding one detective and two road patrol deputies, as well as purchasing two more cruisers.

Ohio townships rely on voted levies for funding since they do not have the authority to collect income or sales tax.

The Washington Township Substation, located at 8190 McEwen Road, currently has 36.5 staff members and serves over 37,000 residents in the unincorporated area of the township.

More information about the levy can be found on the township’s website.

