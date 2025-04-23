Tow truck involved in crash while towing disabled vehicle

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A tow truck was involved in a crash while towing a disabled vehicle in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:07 a.m., a flatbed tow truck was towing a disabled vehicle on Shoup Mill Road and Riverside Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Chevrolet Impala failed to yield and struck the tow truck.

The driver of the Impala had minor injuries and received a citation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one else was injured.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy had been on scene 30 minutes before the Impala struck the tow truck.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group