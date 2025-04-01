Tow truck carrying car slams into home

LEBANON — A tow truck slammed into a home Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon, Lebanon police and fire were called to Warren Street between East and Cherry for a crash, according to the Lebanon Division of Fire.

Photos show a tow truck with a car on its bed into the front of a home.

There is another car off to the side with heavy damage.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and will continue to follow this story.

