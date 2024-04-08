Total Solar Eclipse: Court, Rec Plex, among early closures today in Kettering

KETTERING — There will be several places closing early today in city of Kettering in preparation for today’s total solar eclipse.

Kettering Municipal Court will close at noon while both the Kettering Recreation Complex and Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center (Trent Arena) will close this morning at 11 a.m., the city announced on its website.

While the city is not any viewing events for the solar eclipse, preparations have been made to manage potential large crowds in the city and across the region.

City offices will open today at 8 a.m., but residents are being asked to avoid excess telephone usage and help the lines open.

The city also said that the following facilities are closed due to today’s total solar eclipse:

Polen Farm

Habitat Environmental Center

Rosewood Arts Center

Fraze Fanfare

Yard Debris Center

The Kettering Recreation Creation Complex will open as a shelter facility in case of an emergency.

The city offered these tips for people living in Kettering:

Traffic could be heavy, especially near parks or optimal view areas.

Local parks may be crowded with viewers.

Limited public restroom facilities are available at our parks.

