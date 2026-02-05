Toddler hospitalized with skull fracture, brain bleed; 30-year-old arrested

DAYTON — A 30-year-old is facing charges after a 16-month-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Feb. 4, after midnight, Dayton officers were called to Children’s Medical Center for reports of child abuse that took place in the 5000 block of Silverdome Drive.
A 16-month-old had significant bruising to his body, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed, according to police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area deputy hurt in stabbing; suspect in custody
- Local teacher on leave amid investigation of sexual abuse claims from former student
- Pieces of Paycor Stadium could be yours if you’re the highest bidder
Medical professionals said the injuries were consistent with abuse.
A 30-year-old, identified as Chad Merrill, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on felony child endangering.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group