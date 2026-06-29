Toddler hospitalized after being hit by car in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Vandalia last week, according to a Vandalia Police Department crash report.

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The crash happened in the 500 block of Karns Drive around 5:30 p.m. on June 23.

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The crash report indicates that the 2-year-old girl ran into the road from behind a parked car.

An oncoming Ford Edge SUV hit her once she entered the road.

The report indicates that the SUV was traveling at 20 mph in a 25-mph zone when the crash occurred.

Medics took the 2-year-old to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

The driver and passengers in the SUV were not injured.

The investigating officer determined the crash was accidental due to the child’s young age, and no citations were issued.

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