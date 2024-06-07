Toddler drowns after being reported missing in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 3-year-old girl drowned after being reported missing in Logan County Thursday evening.

Around 7:10 on Thursday, June 6, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of State Route 274 in Logan County on reports of a missing 3-year-old.

While deputies were enroute, dispatch was advised the child was found in the 9000 block of County Road 12 North, according to the incident report obtained by News Center 7.

The child had been missing for roughly 45 minutes to an hour before she was found.

EMS/Fire crews were on the scene performing CPR on the child, who appeared to be wet and unresponsive when deputies arrived.

The incident report states that the child was found in the pool of her great-grandmother’s house by her father.

The child was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division.

