Tire buyback event hosts over 900 cars through transfer station

MORAINE — Montgomery County held its annual Tire Buy Back event Sunday, and the results are in, according to a spokesperson from the county.

The county saw roughly 940 cars come through the transfer station to properly recycle tires.

After the event, the tires will be hauled to Rumpke in Cincinnati to be shredded and used for things like playground material, the spokesperson said.

At the event, $2 was offered per tire with a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle.

No semi-truck, farm implements, or other oversized tires were accepted, the spokesperson said.

Ahead of the buyback event, the county reminded people that hauling more than 10 tires at a time without approved state registration is a felony.

The official car count and the total weight will be made available in the next few days.









