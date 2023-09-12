Local

Montgomery County to hold annual tire buy back event this weekend

By WHIO Staff

Montgomery County to hold annual tire buy back event this weekend tires FILE PHOTO

MORAINE — If you have old tires that need to go, Montgomery County will pay you to get rid of them.

The county is holding its annual Tire Buy Back event on Sunday, September 17, a spokesperson said.

It will take place at the Solid Waste District’s Transfer and Recycling Facility in the 1000 block of Encrete Lane in Moraine from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is open to all Montgomery County residents with proof of residency.

The facility is offering $2 per tire with a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle and no semi-truck, farm implements, or other oversized tires will be accepted, according to the spokesperson.

The county is reminding people that hauling more than 10 tires at a time without an approved state registration is a felony.

