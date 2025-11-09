Local

Tippecanoe volleyball finishes season undefeated by winning state championship

By WHIO Staff
Tipp City Volleyball 2025 Division III Champs Photo contributed by OHSAA (via X) (OHSAA (via X))
TIPPECANOE — The Tippecanoe Volleyball team finished the 2025 season undefeated on Saturday.

They won the Division III state championship by beating Bloom Carroll in four sets (25-19, 25-22, 24-26, and 25-10) at the Nutter Center on Wright State University’s campus.

Abby Mader led all players with 20 kills. Brianna Morris had a game-high 15 digs.

The Red Devils had 61 kills and 64 digs as a team.

Tippecanoe beat Hoban in the Division III semifinal in three sets (25-19, 25-20, and 25-15) at Wittenberg University on Friday.

The Red Devils end the season with a perfect 29-0 record.

